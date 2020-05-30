Sections
22 stuffed bears ride on a roller coaster in this video that's a perfect weekend watch

The video has been shared by ‘Walibi Holland’ a Dutch theme park.

Updated: May 30, 2020 14:54 IST

By Amrita Kohli,

The bears were riding on a roller coaster called UNTAMED. (YouTube/Walibi Holland)

In today’s edition of things-we-didn’t-know-we-needed-to-see is this video of 22 stuffed bears riding on a roller coaster. And it does seem like they’re having the time of their (non-living) lives.

The video has been shared by ‘Walibi Holland’ a Dutch theme park. The clip shows the bears riding on a roller coaster called UNTAMED. The theme park had remained closed and reopened on May 25 for a limited capacity every day.

The roller coaster has a 1,085 metre track. “At a speed of 92 kilometers per hour, you go upside down 5 times and experience 14 airtime moments. UNTAMED is action packed from start to finish!” says the official website.

If this video of these bears is anything to go by, the ride does seem fun.



The video has sparked a ton of reactions from netizens.

“This has been the best thing I’ve seen in lockdown,” reads a comment on YouTube. “Row Two, left: those little arms flailing around are adorable,” says another. “Words can’t describe how much I love this video. Thank you for the laughs!” posts a commenter. “Oh, this needs a dubbed version with rider screams,” suggested another and that does seem like a good idea.

What do you think of the video?

