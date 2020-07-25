Sections
Home / It's Viral / 3 men dancing or just 1? Freestyle footballer’s creative dance video wows Raveena Tandon

3 men dancing or just 1? Freestyle footballer’s creative dance video wows Raveena Tandon

Though old, the video again captured the limelight after being shared on Twitter by Raveena Tandon.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 13:21 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Though old, the video again amazed people after being shared on Twitter by Raveena Tandon. (YouTube/PRSOCCERART)

The Internet is filled with videos which are nice and amazing but once in a while there comes a clip which breaks the usual parameters to showcase such level of creativity which makes people gasp in wonder. Case in point is this latest video shared on Twitter by actor Raveena Tandon.

“And yes we have talent! This is so amazing! Well done boys! Hope this reaches you all wherever you guys are!” she tweeted while sharing the video. Though old, the video has again captured the limelight after being shared on the micro-blogging application.

However, there is more to the video than what meets the eye. At first glance, it appears that three men are dancing with footballs, in a perfectly synchronised manner to the song Guleba from the film Gulaebaghavali. A closer look, however, unveils a completely different story. Turns out, it’s not three men dancing in the video but one and the clip has been edited to give it the feel of a group performance.

The performer in the video is Pradeep Ramesh, a Guinness World Records title holder freestyle footballer from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The video first appeared on his official YouTube channel.



Take a look at the video and prepare to get amazed:

Since being shared just over an hour ago, the video has gathered over 27,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 3,100 likes and close to 750 retweets.

“How cool,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow, lungi and football,” exclaimed another. “A-M-A-Z-I-N-G,” tweeted a third. “Awesome freestyle footballers,” commented a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

Back in 2018, after sharing the dance video, Pradeep Ramesh also tweeted a behind the scenes clip which shows how the whole video was made.

What do you think of the videos?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three more Maharashtra policemen die of Covid-19, toll reaches 93
Jul 25, 2020 14:25 IST
21 existing drugs identified that block Covid-19 causing coronavirus in lab studies
Jul 25, 2020 14:22 IST
Richa Chadha makes her Twitter account private
Jul 25, 2020 14:09 IST
Ahead of August 5 bhoomi pujan for Ram temple, Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya today
Jul 25, 2020 14:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.