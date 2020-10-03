Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / 4 Brothers groove to Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun, their cool moves impress people. Watch

4 Brothers groove to Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun, their cool moves impress people. Watch

“This song is sooo lit. Who’s heard it before??” reads the caption shared along with the post.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 08:25 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the brothers dancing. (Instagram/@thewilliamsfam)

If you have heard Daler Mehndi’s track Tunak Tunak Tun and have grooved to it at least a few times, then this video may evoke an urge in you to get up and shake your leg all over again. It shows four brothers dancing in perfect synchronisation to the popular track.

The video was shared on Instagram profile called The Williams Family. “This song is sooo lit. Who’s heard it before??” reads the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.1 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed tons of comments from people. While some question the answer asked in the caption, others applauded the brothers’ skills.

“Does somebody else watch those videos on repeat to see each of them separately?... or is it just me,” asked an Instagram user. “Hahaha this is classic,” expressed another. “Most Indians know this song,” said a third.” There were many who wrote how they have grown up listening to this hit track. A few also requested the brothers to shoot a routine while dancing to Bollywood songs.



“I feel like jumping up and dancing with you... Brilliant, guys!” exclaimed a fourth. We understand if you feel the same too.

This, however, is not the only video of dancers grooving to Tunak Tunak Tun which has amazed people. A few days ago a dance group called Basement Gang also shared a video showing four people dancing to that number.

What do you think of the videos?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
Oct 03, 2020 07:07 IST
India’s Covid-19 toll surpasses 100,000
Oct 03, 2020 06:21 IST
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
Oct 03, 2020 01:24 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
Oct 03, 2020 08:45 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley and all the latest news
Oct 03, 2020 08:50 IST
Punjab: Parents wary of sending kids to school amid Covid-19 pandemic
Oct 03, 2020 08:48 IST
Twitter testing ‘Birdwatch’ that lets users add notes to tweets for more context
Oct 03, 2020 08:48 IST
Nicki Minaj welcomes first child with husband Kenneth Petty in Los Angeles
Oct 03, 2020 08:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.