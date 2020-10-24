Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / 4-year-old boy adopts Al-Dabra giant tortoise at Hyderabad Zoo

4-year-old boy adopts Al-Dabra giant tortoise at Hyderabad Zoo

As per a statement from the Nehru Zoological Park, the family paid Rs 30,000 as adoption charges for the tortoise.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:48 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Hyderabad Telangana

The image shows a tortoise . (Representative image) (Unsplash)

A female Al-Dabra giant tortoise from the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad has been adopted by a four-year-old boy for a period of one year after he visited the park with his parents.

As per a statement from the NZP, the family paid Rs 30,000 as adoption charges for the tortoise.

“Akshay Chakraborty, aged about 4 years, adopted a female Al-Dabra Giant Tortoise at the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad for a period of one year. He, along with his parents Mr and Mrs Avik Chakraborty visited Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and offered to adopt it and paid Rs 30,000 towards the adoption charges,” the statement said.

The family later visited the zoo and appreciated the maintenance and hygiene of the animals that were practiced.

N Kshitija, Curator of the Nehru Zoological Park, thanked the family for the act.

The Park houses a pair of the Al-Dabra Giant tortoise, endemic to Seychelles, which was gifted to the President of India by his Seychellois counterpart in 2018.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Won’t hoist tricolour until J&K flag is allowed: Mehbooba Mufti
Oct 24, 2020 00:25 IST
In Biden’s outreach to Indian Americans, a clear reference to Chinese aggression and Pak
Oct 23, 2020 23:22 IST
FATF keeps Pakistan off blacklist for now, warns that it can’t take forever
Oct 23, 2020 22:13 IST
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
Oct 23, 2020 23:01 IST

latest news

Cher’s ‘I’m here’ tweet sparks hilarious trend on Twitter
Oct 24, 2020 01:42 IST
IPL 2020, KKR vs DC Preview: DC look to seal play-off berth against KKR
Oct 24, 2020 01:04 IST
Ad-ding to the new normal: restarting life in the post-Covid 19 world!
Oct 24, 2020 01:15 IST
Youth Congress leader among 4 held for abetting suicide of Bathinda bitcoin trader
Oct 24, 2020 00:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.