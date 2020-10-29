4-year-old girl’s soulful rendition of AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam will win your heart. Watch

There are many who have sung renditions of AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam. However, there are only a few versions that would give you goosebumps like the original one. This clip showcasing a four-year-old girl singing it in a soulful voice may evoke the feeling in you.

Shared on the little one named Esther Hnamte’s own YouTube channel, the video is enthralling to say the least. Not just Hnamte’s voice, it’s the entire clip which also makes for an absolutely delightful watch.

“Dear brothers and sisters, be proud that you are an Indian, it is a land of love, care and affection. So lovely the variety in languages, cultures, lifestyle… let us stand together to be good sons and daughters for our motherland in spite of the diversities,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Since being shared on October 25, it has gathered more than 1.6 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received tons of comments. While some praised the young one for her amazing voice, others talked about unity in diversity.

“Who would have thought that I would one day be a ‘FAN’ of a 4-year-old gifted girl?” wrote a YouTube user. “Love This From Mumbai. She is cute and well sung. Hope A.R Rahman notices and sings with this girl one day. I would like to watch them together on the same stage,” expressed another. Now, that is a performance we would love to see too.

“So proud to be an Indian! What an Angel with beautiful voice,” said a third. “Her vocal chords must be made of silk. A star is born indeed,” praised a fourth.

What do you think of the girl’s performance?