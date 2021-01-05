Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / 40 years later remorseful man returns sword stolen from statue in US

40 years later remorseful man returns sword stolen from statue in US

Cindy P. Gaylord, the chair of Westfield’s Historical Commission, said a man contacted the city hall saying he had the sword stolen from the town’s statue of Gen. William Shepard in 1980.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 11:34 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Westfield Massachusetts

The image shows a sword. (Representative image) (Pexels)

A veteran returned a sword he stole from a statue of a Revolutionary War general 40 years ago, telling the head of the Massachusetts town’s historical commission that he regretted taking it.

Cindy P. Gaylord, the chair of Westfield’s Historical Commission, said a man contacted the city hall saying he had the sword stolen from the town’s statue of Gen. William Shepard in 1980, the Springfield Republican reported on Sunday.

Gaylord agreed to give the man anonymity if he returned the bronze sword and arranged for him and his wife to drop it off at her home, she said.

“He had a great deal of shame and remorse,” Gaylord told the newspaper. “He is a veteran and told me the fact that he did this to another soldier troubled him. He wants the story printed to remind people that something you do in your youth could haunt you for the rest of your life.”



The man, who Gaylord described as a “great big bear of a guy,” told her he had worked at a bar in the town while he was enrolled as a student at Westfield State University. After a night of drinking, he and a group of friends went to steal the sword, which he said he wrenched loose with just his own strength. When they realized what they had done the next morning, they were not sure how to return the sword without facing consequences.

The stolen sword was replaced with the help of a local sculptor and paid for by an anonymous donor, the newspaper reported. The returned sword is likely to be preserved by a local museum, the newspaper reported.

Shepard was born in the area in the 1730s and fought as a militia man and solider in multiple wars, including the Revolutionary War. The town erected the bronze statue of him in 1919, the newspaper reported.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers continue protests a day after talks with Centre remain inconclusive
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Supreme Court clears redevelopment plan for Central Vista project
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
20 more people in India positive for new UK Covid strain; total reaches 58
by Rhythma Kaul
Kochi-Mangaluru gas pipeline will boost economic growth in Kerala, Karnataka: PM
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Govt school students in Telangana make ‘zero waste’ sanitary napkins
by Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Scientists find that brain cancer is linked to tissue healing
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
Shanaya’s sultry boss lady look in a marbled jacket set is worth Rs 41k
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Oil extends losses after OPEC+ talks suspended without decision
by Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.