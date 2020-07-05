5 felines who wowed netizens this week are a straight cat-ch. Watch

We’re not kidding around when we say that these cat videos are as sweet as sugar. These felines are purrr-ty, claw-ver, and have a great cat-itude. So basically, they’re all around purrr-fect. Don’t believe us? Well, check their hisss-terical clips that captured netizens’ attention this week. They are bound to make you go ‘wow’.

Food taster cat

This feline has no chills, pun intended, when it comes to eating ice-cream. It is licking the cool goodness with such concentration that you may think it does that for a living.

Wise cats Mies and Moof

These two Siberian cats can teach everyone a thing or two about how to beat the heat. Watch and be sure to take notes.

The joyful startle kitty

A cat getting startled is not a new thing but have you ever seen a kitty get ‘joyfully startled’? If not, worry no more. People say there is a first time for everything. Check out this cat who goes, “bbbbrrlrlrllrl,” when pet unexpectedly.

Cat vs tail

Check out this epic battle between a kitty and its tail which ends in a rather unexpected manner.

Kitty in the ‘pouting corner’

The grumpy cat looks like an ‘upset bread loaf’ say netizens after watching the video. Check it out for yourself to see if you agree with them.

Those were some of the most entertaining cat videos to have graced the Internet this week. We hope you enjoyed them as a fun way to end the week.

