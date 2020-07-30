5 hilarious things by Lootcase cast while in conversation with RJ Stutee. Watch

The image shows Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, and Rajesh Krishnan in conversation with RJ Stutee, discussing their new film Lootcase. (YouTube)

Lootcase’s cast, a drama/comedy movie releasing on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar, joined RJ Stutee for an interview in the most recent episode of ‘Aur Batao’, a chat show. The film, which looks like a real chuckle fest, revolves around the discovery of a suitcase filled with cash. Expectedly, shenanigans ensue. Now, the film’s cast Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugall, Ranvir Shorey and director Rajesh Krishnan are making netizens giggle in real-life by engaging in this hilarious conversation with RJ Stutee. Though the entire episode is a must-watch for anybody looking for a light laugh, here are five funny things the cast said during the interview.

1) “Mera hai ki yeh film dekhne ke bad, logo me, chahe chota ho ya bara ho, purana hai ya naya hai, kisi bhi rang ka hai, apne apne suitcases ko le ke ek alag tarha ka prem jage ga”- Gajraj Rao in response to what people might take away from the film Lootcase.

2) “I was playing my freeze game” - Rasika Dugal on pretending to be ‘frozen’ due to Internet issues when the conversation took a sticky turn for her. Who can relate to doing this during multiple Zoom calls?

3) “I can even do Punjabi songs, not in Punjabi” - Ranvir Shorey who then proceeded to show a perfect example.

4) “I was trying to be over humble, do you mind?”- Rajesh Krishnan while bantering with Ranvir Shorey on what it takes to orchestrate the perfect comedic scene.

5) “It’s my famous ABCD juice = Apple, beetroot, carrot, ginger. Sabh kuch hai isme”- Ranvir Shorey describing his, as you guessed it, famous ABCD juice.

The interview is filled with many more of such hilarious incidents. Check them out in the video below:

What are your thoughts on this hilarious interview? What were some of your favourite moments from the episode? Let us know and be sure to check out Lootcase releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on July 31.

