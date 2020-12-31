5 incredible pictures captured in 2020 that left people emotional

It’s true that every year has several incidents that are written down in the pages of history. However, there are certain years that are regarded as pivotal in history and 2020 will certainly join that list. As the dawn of a new year approaches, let us look back at some of the images clicked this year that captured the attention of many across the world and left them emotional.

Baby pulls doctor’s mask

Wearing masks is the new reality for people. However, there is still hope for a future where masks will not be such a necessity. Probably that is the reason, this picture showing a baby pulling UAE based doctor Samer Cheaib’s mask turned into a symbol of hope for many.

Wrinkled palm

Words will fall short while describing the efforts and sacrifices of the frontline workers who are helping others amid the ongoing pandemic. A picture about one such warrior became all kinds of viral online. Take a look at what it shows:

Air warriors salute corona heroes

Indian Air Force, back in May, performed a nationwide activity as gratitude towards all the corona heroes fighting in the frontline in this war against COVID-19. They showered flowers at different hospitals across several locations in the country. The images from the event went viral. Here’s one such picture which created a stir.

Elderly Covid-19 patient watches sunset with doctor

A picture of an elderly Covid-19 patient watching sunset with a 20-something doctor left people emotional. Chances are it’ll have the same effect on you too:

Doctor’s makeshift home in car

An image of Dr Sachin Nayak went crazy viral after it was shared on All India Radio’s Akashvani Samachar Twitter handle. The image shows the doctor staying in back of a car to keep his family safe.

These were just a few among the many images that defined this year.