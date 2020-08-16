Sections
Home / It's Viral / 5-year-old girl shoots 111 arrows while being suspended in air in Chennai. ‘Avengers,’ say people

5-year-old girl shoots 111 arrows while being suspended in air in Chennai. ‘Avengers,’ say people

She did it as an attempt to create a record.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 18:05 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows 5-year-old Sanjana. (Twitter/ANI)

The images of a five-year-old girl, named Sanjana, hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu have now sparked an appreciative chatter on Twitter. Chances are after learning about her achievement, you’ll find yourself applauding the tiny tot too.

Taking to Twitter, news agency ANI shared four images of the girl. Their tweet details her amazing feat of shooting 111 arrows in 13 minutes and 15 seconds. Did that make you gasp in wonder? Wait till you hear how she did that. It turns out, Sanjana did it while being suspended in the air. She achieved this fantastic feat yesterday on August 15.

“Sanjana, a 5-year-old girl from Chennai sets Human Ultimate World Records Inc, for shooting 111 arrows in 13 minutes & 15 seconds while being suspended in air, on #IndependenceDay,” ANI tweeted. They also added a statement from her coach who said, “We will send credentials to Guinness Book of World Records soon.”

Take a look at the post:



Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered close to 800 likes and tons of appreciative comments. While some expressed their amazement, others congratulated the little one. Some called her an “Avenger” referring to a popular movie series involving superheroes.

“This daughter of India will sure renaissance the Indian Archery and will bring it to the top in world. Proud daughter,” wrote a Twitter user. “Commendable. Keep up the spirit,” expressed another. “Avengers,” asked a third. “Wow… super talented kid,” tweeted a fourth.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Anguished’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise, calls him a ‘wonderful cricketer, diligent political leader’
Aug 16, 2020 18:43 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s appeal still on a strong wicket!
Aug 16, 2020 18:41 IST
Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls
Aug 16, 2020 18:40 IST
Kerala: Over 350 prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in T’puram central jail
Aug 16, 2020 18:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.