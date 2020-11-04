Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / 5-year-old Indian boy bags world record title for identifying most cartoon characters in a minute

5-year-old Indian boy bags world record title for identifying most cartoon characters in a minute

Known for his sharp memory, Nirghav has previously bagged the record for identifying the most number of car logos in one minute.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 11:36 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Shrish Nirghav attempting to bag the record. (Facebook/@Guinness World Records)

Do you love cartoons? Do you still freeze at a channel when your favourite cartoon comes up? If you’re nodding at all these questions, then this record bagged by a 5-year-old will definitely impress you.

Shared by Guinness World Records on Facebook and Twitter, the video features Shrish Nirghav from India. Known for his sharp memory, Nirghav has previously bagged the record for identifying the most number of car logos in one minute.

This time, the 5-year-old is seen in the video identifying cartoon characters in one minute. The video goes on to show Nirghav identifying 50 characters in one minute and bagging the world record title.

“Most Cartoon Characters Identified In One Minute - New record: 5-year-old memory master Shrish Nirghav REALLY knows his cartoons,” reads the caption alongside the video.



Check out the clip:

Posted on November 2, the clip has garnered over 8,300 reactions and many comments from netizens. People found the record to be really entertaining and dropped their reactions on how cartoons are always one’s favourite.

“This can be a fun classroom activity,” suggested a Twitter user. “I know less than 10,” sighed another. “Wow! This is impressive,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this fun record?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Presidential Election 2020: Twitter flags Trump’s tweet saying Democrats trying to ‘steal’ election
Nov 04, 2020 11:50 IST
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 10:33 IST
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
Nov 04, 2020 10:06 IST
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Nov 04, 2020 05:00 IST

latest news

SC disposes plea seeking additional precautions for conducting ICAI November exams
Nov 04, 2020 12:14 IST
‘We were in the same situation’: Warner looks up to SRH’s 2016 campaign
Nov 04, 2020 12:12 IST
Depression, anxiety are more frequently diagnosed in women: Study
Nov 04, 2020 12:10 IST
Sandeepa: I would like to dig my teeth into substantial work on the web
Nov 04, 2020 12:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.