5th grader’s 2010 prediction for how 2020 will be goes viral. Here’s what it is

It is safe to say that 2020 has been an unprecedented year. The past 12 months have panned out very differently than what many would have hoped for or even expected. More specifically, the year turned out to be almost the exact opposite of what this particular 5th grader, named Kevin Singh, predicted. Now, a quote stating Singh’s forecast for 2020 from his 2010 yearbook has gone viral on the Internet. Reading it may leave you with mixed emotions.

This image was shared on Twitter on December 24. “Two very rough predictions from 5th graders in 2010,” reads the text shared alongside the photograph.

The picture shows a small snapshot of Singh. The text written beside the photo reads, “My prediction for 2020 is that everyone will live peacefully and they will cure every disease there is”.

It seems like saying Singh’s prediction didn’t come true would be an understatement. Check out the tweet which has already accumulated over 70,300 likes and many reactions from tweeple below:

If seeing that image left you with a plethora of emotions, know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Yikes”.

Another individual optimistically wrote, “Still a few days left”. “I wish I had Kevin Singh’s positivity,” read one comment under the tweet.

