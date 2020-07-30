6-year-old boy helps builder, gets a note. Tale of kindness will make you smile

The tweet has now prompted people to share various comments. (Twitter/@steph_heathcote)

The Internet is a treasure trove of such wholesome content which may not only bring a smile on your face, but can also help make your day brighter. The story of this kid and the letter he got from a builder perfectly fits the bill.

Twitter user Steph Kemp shared this wonderful tale which has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. Chances are it’ll fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling too.

“We have just had our patio done, and my 6-year-old has loved going out and helping the builder, so it made his day to receive this. What an example of kindness,” Kemp tweeted. She also shared an image of the letter her son received. Wondering what it says? Take a look:

This act of kindness won people over, and it’s clear from more than 2.5 lakh likes the post has received till now – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered close to 23,000 retweets.

People were simply overwhelmed by such a happy story, and their reactions show the same.

“Is the builder on twitter? Be nice to give him/his firm a bit of recognition too for being so lovely. There are far more nice people in the world than not nice,” a Twitter user inquired. To which the original poster replied:

“How gorgeous! And now we need to see a photo of the said patio!” expressed another. Kemp obliged and tweeted, “Patio and path, he also did a great job for us” along with a picture:

There were several who shared similar stories of kind gestures too:

“Wonderful,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting and several agreed.

What do you think of the tweet?

Also Read | She reunites with stolen teddy bear with mom’s last message. Ryan Reynolds is beyond happy, Twitter too