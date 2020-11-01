6-year-old boy raps about what you can be when you grow up, Michelle Obama shares motivational clip

“What do you want to be when you’re older?” is a question many of us may remember being asked as a kid. Now, a young boy from the United States, named Sam, has come up with a seemingly perfect reply for the inquiry. The message Sam and his dad Bobby White’s rap conveys is that you can indeed be anything you dream of. The father-son duo is reminding everyone of the many career options out there with a catchy and inspirational track called ‘You Can Be ABCs’. The motivational song even left the Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, impressed.

Posted on Bobby White’s Facebook account on October 24, this recording is over two minutes long. “I’m penning this as the #YouCanBeABCs with Sam. Literally stopped him from drinking a smoothie to film this. In addition to being the co-writer, I think Sam deserves credit for choreography. #keepdreaming #kids (for the record, it’s all memorized. He’s looking at the camera - not a teleprompter)” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

Obama also shared the recording on her official Instagram account yesterday. “This video put a smile on my face, so I wanted to share it with all of you,” reads a line from the caption she shared alongside the post. It further goes on to say, “Sam, I absolutely love your version of the ABCs and I know you’ll inspire so many kids to dream big, too”.

Check out the rap here:

If you were left all types of amazed by Sam’s talent, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on Facebook, this post has garnered over 3.9 lakh shares and more than 24,000 comments.

Here is what netizens had to say about the share. One person on Facebook said, “That was great. I loved it”.

An Instagram user wrote, “Cute song! You can be anyone you want, boy”. “Beautiful,” read one comment on the photo and video sharing platform.

What are your thoughts on this video?