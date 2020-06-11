60-year-old woman prepares stuffed olives while undergoing a brain surgery

Sections
Updated: Jun 11, 2020 15:01 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The woman prepared 90 Ascoli olives within one hour (representational image). (Unsplash)

News of patients singing or playing musical instruments during brain surgery is not entirely unheard of. However, in an incredible moment, a 60-year-old woman ended up preparing stuffed olives while undergoing surgery aimed to remove a tumour from her brain.

In the space of about an hour, the patient prepared 90 Ascoli olives, reports the BBC. This method was applied as the doctors operated on her temporal lobe which controls language and complex movements of the right part of the body. The woman’s behaviour during the surgery helped the surgeons to calibrate their work.

The neurosurgeon who operated on the woman at Ancona’s Riuniti hospital said that the procedure “went very well”.

This unusual news soon made its way onto Twitter and one user of the micro-blogging site even shared an image. It shows the woman preparing the olives while doctors operate on her brain.



Translated from Italian, the post’s caption details the news of the surgery:

People tweeted varied comments on the post with several expressing their amazement and surprise. A few also took this opportunity to reply with a touch of wit.

“She’s a master chef,” reads a translated comment on the post. “Seems like a scene from Grey’s Anatomy,” reads another where the Twitter user used a reference of a popular drama series by the same name. “She is the Queen,” says a reply by another user of the micro-blogging site.

