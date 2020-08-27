62-year-old triumphs on birthday with 62.4 km run, inspires netizens. Watch

Sections
A video shared on Twitter shows the sexagenarian running at a steady pace.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 08:15 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Jasmer Singh Sandhu running. (Twitter/@FlyingSandhu)

Many of us need a considerable amount of motivation to pull out that yoga mat in the morning or hit the treadmill for even a few minutes. However, here’s someone who is setting some amazing fitness goals. Meet Jasmer Singh Sandhu, a 62-year-old who has completed a 62.4 km long run in seven hours and 32 minutes to commemorate his 62nd birthday. In case you’re wondering why he ran 62.4 km, according to Sandhu, he is just ‘staying ahead of his age’.

A video shared on Twitter shows Sandhu jogging on the road. Shot from inside a car, the minute-long video shows the sexagenarian running at a steady pace.

“Today I have completed 62 years of my life and on this occasion completed 62.4 Kms run. Still ahead of my age,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip showing Sandhu in action:



Sandhu also shared a screenshot of his stats from the run:

Posted on August 25, the clip has garnered over 5.2 lakh views along with tons of encouraging comments from people. While some couldn’t stop appreciating Sandhu’s energy, others poured in wishes for his good health and long life. Many even asked for tips to maintain a healthy body.

Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think about Jasmer Singh Sandhu? Would you plan something like this for your birthday?

