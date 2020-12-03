7-year-old ends up placing nearly 42 orders instead of 2 owing to slow Internet speed, 30 riders reach her home to deliver food. Watch

Sections
The girl’s neighbour shared a video of the incident.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 09:31 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video was shared on Facebook by a user of the platform named Dann Kayne Suarez.

A video of a narrow lane crowded with several food delivery riders in Cebu City, Philippines has made its way to the Internet. It shows the aftermath of what happened when due to slow internet connection a seven-year-old girl unknowingly ended up placing nearly 42 orders instead of two – and about 30 riders came to deliver their respective orders at her place.

The video was shared on Facebook by a user of the platform named Dann Kayne Suarez, the girl’s neighbour. According to Mashable, the girl’s parents were at work so she was spending time with her grandma. As she had placed online orders before, they left her with a Smartphone to order food.

The post’s caption explains that she was trying to place order for two meals for herself and her grandma. However, due to a lag in the Internet speed, she kept on pressing the order button unaware that with each click, an order was being placed. Her act resulted in accumulation of almost 30 riders outside her home. This left the girl extremely scared. That is when Suarez started broadcasting to Facebook. Soon he and other neighbours stepped in to help the girl and purchased most of the orders from the riders.

Take a look at the video here:



Since being shared, it has gathered over three lakh views and tons of comments from people.

“May god bless you,” reads a comment when loosely translated from Filipino. “Aww, poor girl,” expressed another.

What do you think of the whole incident?

Also Read | Hungry kid uses mom’s mobile, ends up ordering food worth over Rs 5000

