8-foot-long crocodile spotted in residential area in Gujarat's Vadodara, later rescued

8-foot-long crocodile spotted in residential area in Gujarat’s Vadodara, later rescued

The crocodile was rescued by the Wildlife Department.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 11:51 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Vadodara

The image shows the crocodile rescued. (Twitter/ANI)

An 8-feet long crocodile was rescued from Manjalpur area in Gujarat’s Vadodara district by the Wildlife Department on Friday.

It created a sense of fear amongst the residents of the area.

Speaking to ANI, a resident named Akshay said, “Every year, during rainy season crocodiles, are found here and many times they come into the society too.”

Meanwhile, Wildlife Department Official said, “Our volunteers know the technical work. Such rescue of wildlife animal is known as technical rescue. These crocodiles enter into the residential areas during a rainy day but the people get to know when the water starts reducing. We will send it for medical check-up and after the reports, it will be released.”



ANI also shared images of the animal being rescued:

On August 16, a 5-feet long crocodile was rescued from Rajmahal Road in Gujarat’s Vadodara district by the Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA).

Several parts of the state have been receiving incessant rainfall in the past few days.

