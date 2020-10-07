Sections
8-foot-long python rescued from car in Haryana, later released

The python was later released in the deer park.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 14:26 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hissar Haryana

The image shows the python. (ANI)

A 8-foot long python weighing around 30 kg was rescued by the Forest Department from a car in the auto market in Hissar, Haryana on Wednesday.

The forest department was informed by a worker in the Hissar’s auto market that a huge snake was spotted in the back of his car, said Rameshwar Das, Inspector, Forest Department.

The python was later released in the deer park.

“On receiving information, our team reached the spot and rescued the python. It was released in the deer park. The python weighing 25-30 kg was 8-foot long was in good health and shape,” he told ANI.

