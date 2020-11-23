Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / 8 Km-long line for Thanksgiving food giveaway in Atlanta

8 Km-long line for Thanksgiving food giveaway in Atlanta

The Tyler Perry studio said it was out of food by 10 a.m. Sunday.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:41 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, ATLANTA

The image shows cars lined up for the food giveaway donated by Tyler Perry studios. (Twitter)

Thousands of people jammed roads for miles in Atlanta on Sunday to try to get boxes of food and gift cards donated by entertainer Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry Studios said they had enough boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up.

The studio said it was out of food by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The line started forming Saturday and at one point stretched for 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta, media outlets reported.

Volunteers in protective equipment were handing out the food and gift cards.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 07:30 IST
‘No criminal antecedents’: Bharti, Harsh’s bail plea to be heard today
Nov 23, 2020 10:01 IST
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Nov 23, 2020 04:59 IST
Covid-19: India’s immunisation plan, US vaccinations likely in December
Nov 23, 2020 08:41 IST

latest news

Dil Bechara’s Sanjana Sanghi to star in Om The Battle Within
Nov 23, 2020 10:03 IST
Alibaba CEO says China’s draft anti-monopoly rules ‘timely and necessary’
Nov 23, 2020 09:58 IST
44,059 new infections in last 24 hours, 2.5% drop from yesterday
Nov 23, 2020 09:59 IST
Time is very near when Kohli will be lifting the World Cup: Harbhajan Singh
Nov 23, 2020 09:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.