8-year-old boy’s special message for teachers makes for a heartwarming video

“This warmed my heart so much,” wrote a Twitter user.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 09:32 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the boy in question named Farzad. (Twitter/@UNICEF)

With hasty closing down of schools and colleges due to outbreak of the pandemic the teachers had incredibly small window to prepare for online classes. For many educators it also turned out to be an unchartered course which they sailed through despite facing a wave of hurdles. These relentless efforts from the teachers deserve a thank you and that is exactly what this 8-year-old boy named Farzad is doing.

Originally shared on UNICEF Bangladesh’s official Twitter profile and later reposted by UNICEF, a video shows the little one saying “Thank you” to the educators all across the world.

“8-year-old Farzad thanks all the teachers who are inspiring students even amid this #COVID19 pandemic. A huge shoutout to teachers all over the world for their amazing contribution in building a better future #ForEveryChild. #ThankYouTeacher,” UNICEF Bangladesh chapter tweeted and shared the video.

Here’s what UNICEF wrote while retweeting this absolutely heartwarming video.



Since being shared on September 16, the clip has gathered close to 16,000 views and several appreciative comments from people.

“This warmed my heart so much. What a lovely message from such a kind young child. Children are our future. We must protect them at all costs and continue to give them hope and magic in their lives. Love this,” wrote a Twitter user. “Such a cutie pie,” commented another.

Here’s how others reacted:

A Twitter user indicated they’re an educator and tweeted this:

What do you think of the video?

