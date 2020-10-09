Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / 8-year-old girl hangs out with 11-foot long pet python in backyard pool

8-year-old girl hangs out with 11-foot long pet python in backyard pool

Eight-year-old Inbar named the yellow serpent after Belle, the female character in Walt Disney’s popular animated film Beauty and the Beast, who dons a yellow ball gown in a famous dance scene in the movie.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 11:35 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Israel

Inbar Regev, an eight-year-old Israeli girl, holds her pet python while swimming in her backyard pool in Ge'a, southern Israel. (REUTERS)

Eight-year-old Inbar likes to cool off in her small backyard pool in Israel with her favourite swimming buddy - her pet python.

The 11-foot yellow serpent, named Belle, is one of her family’s many pets, living happily together on an animal sanctuary in an agricultural community in southern Israel.

She was named after Belle, the female character in Walt Disney’s popular animated film Beauty and the Beast, who dons a yellow ball gown in a famous dance scene in the movie.

Inbar said Belle is good company during a coronavirus lockdown that has kept schools closed over the past few weeks.



Inbar Regev, an eight-year-old Israeli girl, touches her pet python while swimming in her backyard pool in Ge'a, southern Israel. ( REUTERS )

“It helps me pass the time because I really like to hang out with snakes and sometimes I help snakes shed (their skin) and I help them to be happy during coronavirus,” Inbar said.

Sarit Regev, Inbar’s mother, said the two grew up together.

“Inbar was raised with all these animals and she was raised with the snakes. When Inbar was little she swam inside the bath with the snake and now she has grown up and the snake got bigger, so they swim together in the pool. It’s very natural for us,” she said.

Inbar Regev, an eight-year-old Israeli girl, holds her pet python while swimming in her backyard pool in Ge'a, southern Israel. ( REUTERS )

“There are people that say - ‘you are crazy, how can you do it, you don’t love your kids,’“ said Regev. “It’s a lovely life to live like this. When a kid grows up with animals he becomes a person that loves other people, he becomes a person that cares about others and not about himself,” she said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
Oct 09, 2020 11:41 IST
‘Fake evidence planted’: Jharkhand activist Stan Swamy claims before arrest
Oct 09, 2020 11:27 IST
Delhi should prepare for 15,000 daily Covid-19 cases during winter: Report
Oct 09, 2020 11:49 IST
RTGS payment system will be available 24x7 from December 2020
Oct 09, 2020 10:50 IST

latest news

Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated as FATF decides on Pak record
Oct 09, 2020 11:58 IST
Yogi Adityanath government extends laundry scheme to all Dalits
Oct 09, 2020 11:53 IST
Covid-19: Nagaland govt issues guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations
Oct 09, 2020 11:51 IST
A Suitable Boy trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu’s forbidden romance
Oct 09, 2020 11:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.