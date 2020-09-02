Sections
Home / It's Viral / 8-year-old wins $2500 prize, donates it. Video of his conversation with UNICEF Executive Director is now viral

8-year-old wins $2500 prize, donates it. Video of his conversation with UNICEF Executive Director is now viral

“Children like award-winning Abhijay are an inspiration to us all in the fight against COVID-19,” shared UNICEF along with the clip.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 17:29 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows UNICEF’s Executive Director and the kid in question, Abhijay. (Facebook/UNICEF)

In a tale which is both heartwarming and inspiring, an 8-year-old boy who won $2500 as prize money for his coronavirus-related animation, donated it all to UNICEF. A video of a conversation between the kid, named Abhijay, and UNICEF’s Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore is going all kinds of viral. The interaction may leave you feeling motivated to do your bit in creating a better future for children around the world.

Shared both on UNICEF’s official Facebook profile and Fore’s personal Twitter profile, the video has left many in awe.

“Young people around the world are doing all they can to support their communities during this difficult time. I was so inspired to meet one such young person, 8-year-old Abhijay, who recently won an award for his COVID-19 animation,” Fore wrote in her post.

“Children like award-winning Abhijay are an inspiration to us all in the fight against COVID-19,” shared UNICEF along with the clip.



The video covers a range of topics from how Abhijay got the idea for animation to how he felt about winning to why he decided to donate his prize to UNICEF. Take a look at the video:

Since being shared on Facebook, the video has received close to 5.9 million views. The post also garnered over 1.2 lakh reactions and close to 20,000 shares. As for the comments, people on both the platforms, couldn’t stop praising the kid and appreciating his gesture.

“What a remarkable young man you are Ahbijay. You are a credit to your parents and such a humble caring young man. Good luck in all you do in life,” wrote a Facebook user.

“You are an inspiring boy Abhijay. It has been such a pleasure to hear what you have been achieving in the lockdown. You express yourself very well and I feel you will achieve what you aim to in life. I was very touched by your generosity and your reasons for being thoughtful and kind to other children. Many congratulations and good wishes to you,” praised another.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
Sep 02, 2020 18:21 IST
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
Sep 02, 2020 16:00 IST
IT ministry bans 118 more apps including PUBG, AppLock: Here’s the full list
Sep 02, 2020 18:04 IST
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Sep 02, 2020 14:45 IST

latest news

Malinga unavailable for IPL 2020, MI announce replacement
Sep 02, 2020 18:24 IST
Sonu Sood says Anurag Kashyap ‘disappeared’ after offering him Gulaal
Sep 02, 2020 18:20 IST
Sona seeks justice for Sushant, slams showing bikini photos of Rhea on TV
Sep 02, 2020 18:10 IST
JEE Mains 2020: 75% candidates in Bengal could not write exams on Tuesday due to Covid-19 situation, says Mamata
Sep 02, 2020 18:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.