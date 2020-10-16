Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / 80-year-old man faints while mowing lawn in Florida. Firefighters help him and get the job done

80-year-old man faints while mowing lawn in Florida. Firefighters help him and get the job done

“Heroes helping a hero,” commented a Facebook user.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 21:22 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The rescuers helping out in the lawn. (Facebook/Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

A group of firefighters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida went above the call of duty to help an 80-year-old man. A post shared on Facebook details how they not only treat the man after he fainted but also helped finish his work.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue shared the post on their Facebook page. “Monday morning Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Station 47 was dispatched to a pass out,” says the post.

When they reached, they discovered that an 80-year-old army veteran had suffered heat exhaustion while working in his yard. The rescue team promptly began to help him.

“They immediately treated the man and cooled him off,” says the post.



However, they went a step ahead to help. “Once his medical emergency was over the crew stepped in and finished cutting his grass!” the post says further.

They also shared a video from the incident in the post:

The share has collected several appreciative reactions from people on Facebook.

“Very nice, Team! You are way more than firefighters! Thank you for all that you do,” wrote an individual. “This is news we like to hear. Thank you,” posted another.

“Wow! What a wonderful and kind thing to do for this man. Thank you,” added a third. “Heroes helping a hero,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about this gesture?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Oct 16, 2020 20:37 IST
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
Oct 16, 2020 21:25 IST
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Oct 16, 2020 19:45 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Rohit, de Kock off to solid start against KKR
Oct 16, 2020 21:47 IST

latest news

Plea in SC to gag judges from making ‘extraneous’ comments in rape cases
Oct 16, 2020 21:47 IST
A beauty brand borne of a great-grandma’s alchemy
Oct 16, 2020 21:47 IST
Heavy social media use causing sleep disorders among college students in HP: Study
Oct 16, 2020 21:46 IST
Global economic pain from coronavirus is far from over: IMF
Oct 16, 2020 21:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.