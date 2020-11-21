Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / 81-year-old man in Illinois chases away thieves with antique walking stick

81-year-old man in Illinois chases away thieves with antique walking stick

Dan Donovan began chasing the thieves from his house, and that’s when he grabbed his grandfather’s shillelagh — an antique Irish walking stick.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 08:54 IST

By Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Niles Illinois

Dan Donovan, joined by his wife, Barbara, holds the antique shillelagh he used to chase burglars. (AP)

An 81-year-old former Marine from suburban Chicago used his grandfather’s antique Irish walking stick to chase off three burglars and deliver one a thump in the head for his trouble.

Dan and Barbara Donovan told the Pioneer Press newspaper group that a man in a reflective vest and mask knocked on their door in Niles on November 4 and said he was a utility worker who needed to check their fuse box due to a recent fire in the area.

Barbara Donovan said while they were in the basement with the man, who was looking at their electric circuit panel, she heard squeaking floorboards upstairs realized something wasn’t right.

“I yelled, ’Danny! Somebody’s in our bedroom!” she said.



She bounded up the steps, followed by her husband and the so-called utility worker. When the couple reached the main floor, they found two other men inside, one holding a pillowcase from their bedroom.

Dan Donovan began trying to chase the three men from their house, and that’s when he grabbed his grandfather’s shillelagh — an antique Irish walking stick propped in the corner of the couple’s dining room.

Dan and Barbara Donovan of Niles say they were targeted by intruders. ( AP )

“I was trying to find some type of persuasive weapon,” he said. “So I picked up the Irish shillelagh and that turned out to be the equalizer because I managed to chase them out of the house.”

Donovan struck the man with the pillowcase in the back of the head with the stick. The man held onto the pillowcase as he followed his two cohorts outside, but Donovan, who was barefoot, followed, using the shillelagh to deliver blows to the windshield and rear window of the men’s SUV before they fled.

“Hopefully they got nothing more than a headache and hopefully they pursue another occupation,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 08:04 IST
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Nov 21, 2020 08:47 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech trials, Pfizer’s emergency use application
Nov 21, 2020 08:13 IST
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Nov 21, 2020 06:16 IST

latest news

The importance of being Ishant
Nov 21, 2020 09:28 IST
Mumbai Police register FIR in death case of TV actor Akshat Utkarsh
Nov 21, 2020 09:26 IST
SSC CAPF, SI Delhi Police Recruitment Exam: Final answer key released at ssc.nic.in
Nov 21, 2020 09:24 IST
Woman killed by Himalayan black bear in Uttarakhand, husband escapes by climbing tree
Nov 21, 2020 09:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.