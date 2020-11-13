Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / 81-year-old Spanish mountaineer trains for Himalayas in tribute to Covid-19 victims

81-year-old Spanish mountaineer trains for Himalayas in tribute to Covid-19 victims

Travel restrictions permitting, Carlos Soria hopes to go to Nepal in the spring to take on the 8,167-metre Dhaulagiri climb.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 17:50 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Moralzarzal Spain

Carlos Soria, 81-year-old Spanish mountain climber trains to climb in the Himalaya mountains next spring as a tribute to the elderly affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) amidst its outbreak, in Moralzarzal, Spain. (REUTERS)

At 81 years old Spanish mountaineer Carlos Soria is training to tackle one of the world’s highest peaks, a challenge he will dedicate to elderly victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To all those who have disappeared because of this terrible pandemic, this terrible crisis, I want as an elderly person to dedicate it to them,” Soria said outside his home in the Sierra Guadarrama mountains, north of Madrid.

Carlos Soria, 81-year-old Spanish mountain climber, speaks during an interview with Reuters amid the coronavirus disease ( COVID-19) outbreak before his training to climb in the Himalaya mountains next spring as a tribute to the elderly affected by the disease, in Moralzarzal, Spain. ( REUTERS )

Travel restrictions permitting, Soria hopes to go to Nepal in the spring to take on the 8,167-metre Dhaulagiri climb.

After conquering 12 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks, Soria wants to complete the list with Dhaulagiri and Tibet’s Shishapangma to become the oldest climber to summit the planet’s 14 highest peaks.



He had aimed to do so earlier this year, but the pandemic thrust much of the world into lockdown and put his plans on ice.

Carlos Soria, 81-year-old Spanish mountain climber trains to climb in the Himalaya mountains next spring as a tribute to the elderly affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) amidst its outbreak. ( REUTERS )

Undeterred, he made the most of being unable to travel by sleeping in a hypobaric chamber that replicates the atmospheric conditions of life at 5,000 metres above sea level.

Soria keeps his skills sharp by running miles through the steep foothills and using ice axes to scale a rudimentary climbing wall in his conservatory.

“With all this mess going on in the world, being locked up here wasn’t the worst thing that could happen,” Soria said during a break from training.

“I’m a veteran climber, a very veteran climber,” he laughs, recalling some of the trips that have taken him to remote ranges on all continents.

Carlos Soria, 81-year-old Spanish mountain climber, speaks during an interview with Reuters amid the coronavirus disease ( COVID-19) outbreak before his training to climb in the Himalaya mountains next spring as a tribute to the elderly affected by the disease, in Moralzarzal, Spain. ( REUTERS )

“Now I’m a bit older I think it’s a beautiful idea to show people of a certain age that they shouldn’t abandon things just because of their age.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
Nov 13, 2020 18:41 IST
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
Nov 13, 2020 18:17 IST
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Nov 13, 2020 18:32 IST
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
Nov 13, 2020 18:07 IST

latest news

List of states which have banned firecrackers in Diwali
Nov 13, 2020 18:53 IST
Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna breaks up with Eban Hyams, deletes his pics
Nov 13, 2020 18:48 IST
How did we end up with the Mon-to-Fri, 9-to-5 grind anyway?
Nov 13, 2020 18:48 IST
Sundar Pichai apologises to EU industry chief for leaked secret document
Nov 13, 2020 18:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.