87-year-old doctor braves Covid-19 pandemic to treat villagers in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

The homoeopathic doctor, Dr Ramchandra Danekar, travels 10-15 kilometres on his bicycle daily to provide door-to-door medical treatment to the poor for close to 60 years.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 17:14 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Chandrapur Maharashtra

The image shows homoeopathic doctor, Dr Ramchandra Danekar. (Twitter/@ANI)

While the COVID-19 phase led to hardships for many, healthcare facilities in villages were severely affected, but even during this crisis, an 87-year old doctor from Chandrapur continued braving the pandemic to reach his patients on a bicycle and provide them treatment.

The homoeopathic doctor, Dr Ramchandra Danekar, travels 10-15 kilometres on his bicycle daily to provide door-to-door medical treatment to the poor for close to 60 years.

“For the last 60 years, I’ve been visiting villagers almost daily. Due to fear of COVID-19, doctors are scared of treating patients but I have no such fear. Nowadays, young doctors are only after money, they do not want to serve the poor,” Dr Danekar told ANI here.



He said that in his prime he used to cover many villages in a day and would even stay out for a day but due to growing age he now returns to his house at night.



“I will continue serving the people till my limbs are working,” an enthusiastic Dr Danekar added.

Villagers in the area said that Dr Danekar was always available for them round the clock at a single call and had continued working for them even during the pandemic phase.

“He is like a God for us, he is the only doctor who reaches us at any time on a single call. He has continued serving us even during the pandemic phase when others would refuse,” a villager said while others agreed with him and added that his services have helped many in the region.

