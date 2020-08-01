Sections
Home / It's Viral / 87-year-old’s ice-cream shop is nostalgia on a cone for Hungarians

87-year-old’s ice-cream shop is nostalgia on a cone for Hungarians

Szeker keeps his shop open seven days a week in July, the peak of the summer season. He wears a mask as safety precaution, but serves his customers all day, despite temperatures scaling 33-34 degrees.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 11:23 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, BALATONBOGLAR Hungary

Laszlo Szeker, 87-year-old ice cream maker poses for a picture his ice cream parlour in Balatonboglar, Hungary. (REUTERS)

Families are once again queuing up at Laszlo Szeker’s small, old-time ice cream parlour by Hungary’s Lake Balaton, where the summer holidays are in full swing.

Szeker, a spritely 87-year-old, has been making and selling ice cream for 60 years. He had to shut down his business for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he is confident that he will make up for it.

“Who had expected this? This is a strange epidemic ... I called it a pensioners’ epidemic as it is mostly pensioners dying (from this virus),” he said.

Szeker keeps his shop open seven days a week in July, the peak of the summer season. He wears a mask as safety precaution, but serves his customers all day, despite temperatures scaling 33-34 degrees.



Due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, most Hungarians are staying in Hungary for the summer, with the beaches and resorts of Lake Balaton, Central Europe’s largest freshwater lake, a top destination.

On a board in front of Szeker he has written up the day’s flavours: Lemon, apricot, hazelnut, chocolate, vanilla and pink Punch, a Hungarian favourite made with rum and raisins.

Szeker declined to share his recipes, perfected over decades, but he said he only uses fresh fruits and real chocolate for his ice creams.

“I do not sell ice cream made from powder...it is milk, cream, sugar...I am already giving away my secret!,” he says, smiling.

His ice creams bring back the memory of old times.

“This icecream is just like the ones we had 30-40 years ago, when a scone cost half a forint,” said Erno Kocsis, a regular customer.

Szeker sells his icecream at 200 forints ($0.6873) per scone, way below the average price of 350 forints in Hungary.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jet fuel price hiked 3%; LPG, petrol, and diesel rates remain unchanged
Aug 01, 2020 11:36 IST
James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over editorial differences
Aug 01, 2020 11:32 IST
Ankita talks about Sushant , a look at Taapsee’s online persona on birthday
Aug 01, 2020 11:31 IST
87-year-old’s ice-cream shop is nostalgia on a cone for Hungarians
Aug 01, 2020 11:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.