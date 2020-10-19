9-month pregnant woman runs 1.6 kms in just over 5 minutes, impresses netizens. Watch

A man named Michael Myler shared an almost one-minute-long recording on his YouTube channel on October 14. The video shows a rather impressive feat by Myler’s wife, named Makenna. According to the text shared alongside the clip, Myler bet his wife a $100 in the second month of her pregnancy that she would be able to run “an 8-minute mile (1.6 km) in her ninth month of pregnancy”. The duo took this bet to the tracks seven months later. The actual time it took Makenna to complete the distance has left netizens impressed.

This clip has been titled, “Makenna Myler Runs a Mile at 9 Months Pregnant - Official Time is Bonkers”. It starts with Myler talking to the camera. It then pans over to the tracks to show Makenna running her laps. She completes the distance in four laps and just a little over five minutes, winning a well-deserving $100 from her husband.

Check out the fantastic incident:

Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. It currently has over 6,000 views and many supportive comments.

Here is what YouTube users had to say about the video. One person said, “God bless her”.

Another individual wrote, “Simply shows Women Power”. “I am not pregnant and still slower than her. Need to evaluate my life now,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else declared, “Iron lady”. “Is it healthy for a 9 month pregnant woman to run?” inquired a netizen. Makenna, who ran in college and after as an elite athlete for the Valor Track Club, told TODAY that her doctors gave her the go-ahead.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you impressed too?