9-year-old besties meet after 3 months apart. Watch heartwarming moment

You’re going to miss hugging your best friend after watching this video

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:26 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The two girls have been best friends since kindergarten. (Twitter/@GoodNewsCorres1)

The current situation we’re in has taught so many of us huge life lessons. Among them is understanding the importance of family and friends, especially those we cannot meet on a daily basis. This video of two friends meeting each other after three months apart will instantly remind you of your own bestie and how much you miss hugging them.

The video has been shared on Twitter by GoodNewsCorrespondent, a handle that often shares such heartwarming and wholesome stories. The tweet details how the besties, both nine years old, have been friends since they were in kindergarten. The clip captures the moment they finally met each other after all that time apart. Keep a few tissues handy, you may need them.

The video was also shared by former basketball player Rex Chapman. “Post-quarantine embrace: These two 9-year-old best friends since kindergarten in Louisville, Kentucky reunite after 3 months in quarantine. Love. Get some,” says his tweet.



The video, since being shared on June 11, has collected nearly 5 million views on Twitter along with thousands of likes and reactions.



“Legit tears in my eyes over this. Spread love and peace, y’all,” comments a Twitter user. “Love in its purest form. That is what true friendship is,” posts another.

“This was my daughter and her BFF too. So sweet!” shares a third. “This is what these kiddos do. Amazing hearts and incredible souls,” writes a fourth.

There were also those who expressed concern.

What do you think of this video?

