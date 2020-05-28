Sections
Home / It's Viral / 90-year-old COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital in Indore, showered with flowers by staff

90-year-old COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital in Indore, showered with flowers by staff

Rameshwar Chaudhary recovery, at an age of 90 years, is being considered significant as the elderly are reportedly more vulnerable to the infection.

Updated: May 28, 2020 11:59 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Indore

Hospital staff showered flowers on the 90-year-old man, Rameshwar Chaudhary, when he was discharged from the hospital. (ANI)

A girl performed ‘aarti’ of a 90-year-old man who was discharged from Aurobindo hospital in Indore on Wednesday after successfully beating COVID-19.

Wearing PPE kits, hospital staff showered flowers on the 90-year-old man, Rameshwar Chaudhary, when he was discharged from the hospital.

“I have won the battle against COVID-19 and now I am returning home. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for taking effective measures to combat the infection,” said Chaudhary. His recovery, at an age of 90 years, is being considered significant as the elderly are reportedly more vulnerable to the infection.

Meanwhile, as many as 78 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.



Presently, the total number of cases in the district stands at 3,260, including 1,555 discharged.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

90-year-old COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital in Indore, showered with flowers by staff
May 28, 2020 11:59 IST
Preksha Mehta’s father says actor was restless due to lockdown
May 28, 2020 11:58 IST
Officer who put knee on man’s neck should be charged, says Minneapolis mayor
May 28, 2020 11:58 IST
Maharashtra Governor lauds Sonu Sood for helping migrant labourers
May 28, 2020 11:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.