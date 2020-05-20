Sections
Home / It's Viral / 90-year-old who’s world’s oldest gamer grandma has a special message about life

90-year-old who’s world’s oldest gamer grandma has a special message about life

Hamako Mori says that she is playing video games for about 39 years.

Updated: May 20, 2020 18:26 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows gamer grandma Hamako Mori. (YouTube/Guinness World Records)

Most of us have heard the phrase “learning has no age bar” and this 90-year-old grandma from Japan is proving that it’s true. Hamako Mori, who says she started playing video games at the age of 51, has now bagged the Guinness World Records title of being the world’s oldest gaming YouTuber.

Guinness World Records released a video of Mori, who is nicknamed gamer grandma, and it’s nothing short of inspirational. In the video, she details her journey as a gamer and also conveys an important lesson about life.

Turns out, she initially didn’t like playing action games because they were difficult. However, now she is known for live streaming her gaming prowess while playing the games of the same genre. In fact, she now counts “Grand Theft Auto” series among her favourites.

Remembering her initial days she expressed that when she started playing around 1981 she was really bad at it but instead of giving up she decided to continue playing. Mori also explained how after losing a game it feels really bad but doesn’t let that stop her from trying again.



As for her essential life lesson, she said that despite having its own difficulties, “life is rosy.”

“Respect towards her”, “She is awesome”, and “What an inspiration”, are some of the many compliments which people left for her in the comments section of the YouTube video. Here’s what others wrote:

“This grandma shall never be forgotten as she is the chosen one,” wrote a YouTuber. “The phrase ‘my grandma can play better than you’ hits different now,” commented another. “The perfect grandma doesn’t exi...” joked another.

What do you think of this cool grandma?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Was close to signing for Chelsea, reveals Roberto Carlos
May 20, 2020 19:28 IST
Covid-19 tally rises to 248 in Jharkhand
May 20, 2020 19:22 IST
Assam issues fresh guidelines for flood relief camps in view of Covid-19
May 20, 2020 19:25 IST
Devotees donate Rs 2 cr to India’s richest temple in April under e-Hundi
May 20, 2020 19:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.