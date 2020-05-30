Sections
Home / It's Viral / 99-year-old woman prepares food packets for migrant workers in Mumbai, people are in awe

99-year-old woman prepares food packets for migrant workers in Mumbai, people are in awe

The video shows her meticulously wrapping sabji and roti in aluminum foil, then placing it with the other packets.

Updated: May 30, 2020 16:20 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the 99-year-old woman. (Twitter/@zfebrahim)

It’s often said that “sometimes the smallest gestures count the most” and a video of this 99-year-old woman captures the essence of the phrase perfectly.

Shared by Zahid F. Ebrahim on Twitter, the video details how this elderly woman is doing her part to help migrant workers. In the caption, Ebrahim wrote that the elderly woman seen in the video is his phuppi (aunt) and she’s preparing food packets for migrant workers in Mumbai.

The video shows her meticulously wrapping sabji and roti in aluminum foil, then placing it with the other packets.



Since being shared a day ago, the video has struck a chord with people as is clear from over 1.6 lakh views it has gathered till now. Additionally, the video has also garnered over 11,000 likes and close to 1,700 retweets.



Appreciative comments flooded the post as many tweeted how the woman has left them in awe. There were also people who wrote the word “respect” or shared the folded hands emoji to express their reactions to the video.

“Hats off to her. Wish her good health and a long life,” wrote a Twitter user. “Your phuppi is love,” commented another. “What an amazing, wonderful person!” expressed a third. “Most beautiful. Love and respect to her,” tweeted a fourth. “Love in action. Wish everyone in the world showed love,” tweeted a fifth.

“Much much much love to your Phuppi. Please tell her that she’s an inspiration,” wrote a Twitter user and several others expressed the same notion. They wrote how this elderly woman is indeed an inspiration for many.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Primary students to study on digital learning platform from June 1 in Bihar
May 30, 2020 17:43 IST
Jailed poet Vara Vara Rao’s wife moves Mumbai court, demands to know his health status
May 30, 2020 17:36 IST
PM Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami
May 30, 2020 17:36 IST
15 fit players enough for teams when EPL resumes in pandemic
May 30, 2020 17:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.