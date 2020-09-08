A cat is hiding in this room. Let’s see how quickly you can find it

Pet parents who live with cats know all too well how much these adorable furballs love to chill in random shelves or empty discarded boxes. It can sometimes be a task looking for a cat’s hiding spot, and this puzzle extends that same opportunity those who don’t have cats as pets. A tweet, shared with a picture, asks people to find the cat hiding in plain sight in the image. Let’s see how quickly you can find it.

The image shows a room with several random objects kept all over the space. You can see a broom lying in a corner, a wine glass, a pair of gloves and even a dog. But what may be tough to spot is the cat hiding in this room. Can you find it?

Shared on August 26, the tweet has collected several reactions from people who spent time looking for the cat. Many were successful, others, not so much.

“I give up,” shared an individual. “I’ve seen but I won’t tell anyone,” wrote another, a wise choice. “There’s no cat!” posted a third.

Here’s someone who found the cat:

Someone shared this comment, and you may find it relatable. “The funniest thing is even if you show me the cat now, once I pass the tweet and come across it again I’ll still not see the cat,” posted a Twitter user.

So what do you think about this puzzle?