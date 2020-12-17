Sections
A goat, a sheep, and 3 lambs terrorize people in a Turkish town. Watch

The clip shows the animals ramming at people who are trying to leave or enter a building.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 01:02 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The picture shows the perpetrators in action. (Twitter/Nevşehir Belediyesi)

A Turkish town has been terrorized by a gang of five and recently a video of them captured while in action has gathered over 2.6 million views on Twitter. The group, that has now created hurdle in lives of residents of Nevşehir, is made of three lambs, a goat and a sheep.

Nevşehir Municipality took to Twitter to share a video of the ‘perpetrators’ caught in the act and it has since left people laughing out loud.

The clip shows the animals ramming at people who are trying to leave or enter a building. This goes on for some time. The video ends with the animas standing together - probably discussing their next plan.

Take a look at the rib-tickling video:



While replying to their own tweet, the organisation further added that they have shared the video on the popular demand. In another tweet, they also shared an image showing one of the lambs looking at a human. Quite wittily they wrote that they have started the “negotiations” with the gang of five.

Besides gathering millions of views, the post also accumulated tons of comments from people.

When translated from Turkish, a comment by a Twitter user reads, “Buy them and feed them, they will be the mascot of our municipality.”

“Now approach the door slowly with your hands on your head, you have the right not to speak, everything you say is as evidence against you,” joked another.

What do you think of the video?

