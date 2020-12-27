Sections
A toy for everyone: SDMC spreads smiles with first toy bank in Najafgarh zone

South Delhi mayor Anamika said the 'khilona bank' has been opened keeping in view of Swachh Survekshan-2021 where people can donate old toys

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 12:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, New Delhi

Those children who cannot afford to buy toys can come to this place and play and even take these toys along. (Pexels)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday opened a first-of-its-kind toy bank in Najafgarh zone for children who can’t afford them, officials said on Saturday.

South Delhi mayor Anamika said the ‘khilona bank’ has been opened keeping in view of Swachh Survekshan-2021 where people can donate old toys instead of throwing them away.

Those children who cannot afford to buy toys can come to this place and play and even take these toys along, she said.

The bank is housed in SDMC Community Centre in Najafgarh zone’s Dwarka Sector 23.

“This is an initiative which brings smiles on the faces of innocent children. At the same time, it reduces the generation of waste in the form of old and unused toys which otherwise get discarded as garbage and waste. It is a unique way to promote rescue of goods and articles and reduce wastage of toys, mostly made up of plastic and fur,” the SDMC said.

Deputy Commissioner of Najafgarh zone Radha Krishan said efforts are being made to perform better in Swachhta Survekshan-2021 and the initiative to open a ‘Khilona Bank’ is part of it.  He said four more such banks will be opened in Najafgarh zone where people can donate toys. He urged people to participate in this drive so they could contribute to make the environment cleaner. PTI KND DPB

