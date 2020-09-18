Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / This tweet may remind you of your grandma for the sweetest reason

This tweet may remind you of your grandma for the sweetest reason

“Sir, you made me cry. It is a wonderful memory,” shared a Twitter user.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:53 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Twitter user Praveen Angusamy, IFS, the image and it has collected several reactions. (Twitter/@PraveenIFShere)

Grandparents play a really huge and beautiful role in a kid’s life, especially their growing up years. From showering us with love to protecting us from mom and dad’s scolding to advocating for an extra hour of playtime for us to spoiling us with our favourite things to eat, grandparents pamper their grandkids in every way possible. This picture shared on Twitter shines a light on that bond by highlighting something almost all grandmas did. It’s possible, the image will remind you of your dadi or nani as well.

Shared by Twitter user Praveen Angusamy, IFS, the image shows someone placing money in another person’s hand. The caption explains what’s happening in the sweetest way.

“Every single time I visited my grandma, this happened,” says the tweet. “She’d tell ‘don’t tell your mom that I gave you this’,” the caption says further.

Take a look at the tweet below:



Did this post bring back a flood of memories? It has for many on Twitter.

“Sir, you made me cry. It is a wonderful memory,” wrote an individual. “Aww… That’s their blessing,” added another.

 What do you think about the tweet? Does it remind you of your childhood days too?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Sep 18, 2020 19:22 IST
‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
Sep 18, 2020 18:49 IST
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Sep 18, 2020 17:43 IST
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Sep 18, 2020 17:44 IST

latest news

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared
Sep 18, 2020 19:21 IST
A Delhi studio is making Indian anime films that look deliciously Japanese
Sep 18, 2020 19:21 IST
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Sep 18, 2020 19:22 IST
After dip in form, Manika Batra looks to return stronger
Sep 18, 2020 19:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.