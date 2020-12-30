Abandoned tiger cub rescued from Kaziranga National Park, handed over to State zoo

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Tezpur Assam

The mother of the cub had abandoned the cub inside the jungle of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. (representational image)

A Royal Bengal tiger cub was rescued from Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam and handed over to the State Zoo in Guwahati on Tuesday, said a Forest Department official.

The premature Royal Bengal tiger cub was handed over to the State Zoo by the Kaziranga National Park authority, said Zoo DFO Tejas Mariswamy.

The mother of the cub had abandoned the cub inside the jungle of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, Mariswamy said.

The cub is being taken care of and has received medical treated in the Zoo, he added.