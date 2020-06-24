Abhishek Upmanyu shares Khichdi recipe, says main ingredient is ‘bhookh’. Watch

Abhishek Upmanyu also goes on to list a special ingredient required to make khichdi and that is bhookh. (YouTube/@AbhishekUpmanyu)

During all this time at home, there were many who discovered their talent of cooking. However, there were also those, who despite being forced to cook for themselves, missed out on the chance to hone their culinary skills. This may be because of a more chalta hai attitude kyunki bhookh hi toh mitani hain. If you relate to them, then there’s a chance that this video by comedian Abhishek Upmanyu will feel too close to home.

Shared on YouTube, the video details a step-by-step process of preparing Khichdi Abhishek Upmanyu-style. And since it’s a comedian preparing this dish, get ready to laugh out loud while watching this video.

In the video, Upmanyu starts by talking about the various ingredients needed for preparing the dish like, rice, dal, salt, spices, chilli powder, haldi powder, and 1/2 kg ghee.

He also goes on to list a special ingredient required to make khichdi and that is bhookh. Because why else would you make this dish unless you were super hungry.

In the video, Upmanyu also imparts some essential info about the importance of Khichdi and the origin of the dish – and somehow, it’ll all make sense.

Watch and learn:

We’ll give you some time to catch your breath because there’s a high chance that the video made you laugh out loud. Since being shared, the video has gathered over one million views – and still counting. Expectedly, people shared tons of comments on the post and they didn’t hold back while showing that the video tickled their funny bone.

“When he showed his khichdi in the cooker... it really looked like Maggi for some odd reason. Le me: isme ghee thoda or dalte hai,” wrote a YouTube user. “His adding of haldi reminds me of God adding problems to my life. ‘Thora aur’”, joked another. “My father scolding me. Le my sibling: thoda ghee or daal dete,” wrote a third.

Will you try out this recipe?