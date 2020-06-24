Sections
Home / It's Viral / Abhishek Upmanyu shares Khichdi recipe, says main ingredient is ‘bhookh’. Watch

Abhishek Upmanyu shares Khichdi recipe, says main ingredient is ‘bhookh’. Watch

The video of Khichdi recipe by Abhishek Upmanyu has now left people in splits.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 20:10 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhishek Upmanyu also goes on to list a special ingredient required to make khichdi and that is bhookh. (YouTube/@AbhishekUpmanyu)

During all this time at home, there were many who discovered their talent of cooking. However, there were also those, who despite being forced to cook for themselves, missed out on the chance to hone their culinary skills. This may be because of a more chalta hai attitude kyunki bhookh hi toh mitani hain. If you relate to them, then there’s a chance that this video by comedian Abhishek Upmanyu will feel too close to home.

Shared on YouTube, the video details a step-by-step process of preparing Khichdi Abhishek Upmanyu-style. And since it’s a comedian preparing this dish, get ready to laugh out loud while watching this video.

In the video, Upmanyu starts by talking about the various ingredients needed for preparing the dish like, rice, dal, salt, spices, chilli powder, haldi powder, and 1/2 kg ghee.

He also goes on to list a special ingredient required to make khichdi and that is bhookh. Because why else would you make this dish unless you were super hungry.



In the video, Upmanyu also imparts some essential info about the importance of Khichdi and the origin of the dish – and somehow, it’ll all make sense.

Watch and learn:

We’ll give you some time to catch your breath because there’s a high chance that the video made you laugh out loud. Since being shared, the video has gathered over one million views – and still counting. Expectedly, people shared tons of comments on the post and they didn’t hold back while showing that the video tickled their funny bone.

“When he showed his khichdi in the cooker... it really looked like Maggi for some odd reason. Le me: isme ghee thoda or dalte hai,” wrote a YouTube user. “His adding of haldi reminds me of God adding problems to my life. ‘Thora aur’”, joked another. “My father scolding me. Le my sibling: thoda ghee or daal dete,” wrote a third.

Will you try out this recipe?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

West Bengal extends coronavirus lockdown till July 31
Jun 24, 2020 21:06 IST
Income Tax Return deadline for FY 2018-19 extended by a month till July 31
Jun 24, 2020 21:06 IST
MS Dhoni’s 5 bold decisions which stunned everyone but won India matches
Jun 24, 2020 21:04 IST
Jack Ma dethroned as China’s richest by Tencent’s Pony Ma
Jun 24, 2020 20:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.