About 200 goats escape enclosure, wander around. Maybe they’re ‘wondering’ where humans have gone

What were the goats wandering around on a quiet street of San Jose wondering about? Maybe they’re thinking where all the humans went or probably the herd was enjoying running through the empty road. Who is to know! Whatever the reason may have been, the video of about 200 goats taking over a neighbourhood will surely leave you amazed and can also make you laugh out loud.

Shared by Twitter user Zach Roelands, this over a minute long video shows the animals wandering about without a care in the world. A few inquisitive ones even venture out to taste the blossoming flowers in front of some of the houses in the neighbourhood. In between you can also see, the neighbours working together to get the goats to in one direction. In fact, a dog also joins in, towards the end, to get a taste of the excitement or maybe to hone its herding skills.

“This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine, Goat,” Roelands tweeted and shared the video.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has garnered close to seven lakh views – and still counting. It has also received over 18,600 likes and more than 4,800 retweets.

From making jokes to calling the incident crazy, people shared various reactions to the video. Some even tried guessing what the goats were thinking.

“I want to be a shepherd now!” joked a Twitter user. “I was expecting a lot more havoc to be wreaked. They seemed relatively well behaved,” tweeted another.

Trying to guess what the goats were thinking, a user of the micro-blogging site shared this:

“They were just kidding around,” commented another.

“If you don’t mind, please call me and put one of the goats on the phone with me so I can do an interview with him or her. Thank you,” joked a Twitter user. We would surely like this opportunity too! Hopefully, then we’ll know what were they thinking.

In the meantime, what do you think of the video?