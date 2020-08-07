Adar Poonawalla and Natasha Poonawalla participate in WHO’s ‘Wear A Mask’ initiative

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, recently took part in the World Health Organization’s ‘Wear A Mask’ initiative. This program is meant to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Poonawalla posted two images on his Twitter account on August 7. The pictures have been shared alongside text reading, “My wife @NPoonawalla and I accept your challenge, @GaviSeth and I also invite @kiranshaw, @juniorbachchan, @drharshvardhan and, @anandmahindra to join @WHO’s #WearAMask initiative, to raise awareness of the importance of wearing a mask to protect yourself and others from #COVID19”.

The photographs show Poonawalla and his wife Natasha Poonawalla, the Executive Director of Serum Institute of India, wearing masks. The left snapshot shows Poonawalla himself donning a black mask. The right image shows Natasha also wearing a black coloured mask but with a white zipper drawn on it. She is even wearing a face shield and black sunglasses.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has garnered over 600 likes and many comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the duo’s participation in the initiative. One person said, “You guys are doing great work... Kudos and thank you for your contribution to Covid-19 vaccines and general awareness”. Another individual wrote, “Good initiative and great awareness spreading against Covid-19”.

Poonawalla, himself nominated by Seth Berkley, has further nominated Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Abhishek Bachchan, Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Anand Mahindra to participate in the challenge.

The challenge was launched by WHO on August 5. Here is a tweet explaining the initiative in detail from Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s official account.

What are your thoughts on the tweet and this initiative?