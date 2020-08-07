Sections
Home / It's Viral / Adar Poonawalla and Natasha Poonawalla participate in WHO’s ‘Wear A Mask’ initiative

Adar Poonawalla and Natasha Poonawalla participate in WHO’s ‘Wear A Mask’ initiative

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, posted these two images from his Twitter account.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 21:34 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Adar Poonawalla and Natasha Poonawalla partaking in WHO’s ‘Wear A Mask’ initiative. (Twitter/@adarpoonawalla)

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, recently took part in the World Health Organization’s ‘Wear A Mask’ initiative. This program is meant to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Poonawalla posted two images on his Twitter account on August 7. The pictures have been shared alongside text reading, “My wife @NPoonawalla and I accept your challenge, @GaviSeth and I also invite @kiranshaw, @juniorbachchan, @drharshvardhan and, @anandmahindra to join @WHO’s #WearAMask initiative, to raise awareness of the importance of wearing a mask to protect yourself and others from #COVID19”.

The photographs show Poonawalla and his wife Natasha Poonawalla, the Executive Director of Serum Institute of India, wearing masks. The left snapshot shows Poonawalla himself donning a black mask. The right image shows Natasha also wearing a black coloured mask but with a white zipper drawn on it. She is even wearing a face shield and black sunglasses.



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has garnered over 600 likes and many comments.



Here is what tweeple had to say about the duo’s participation in the initiative. One person said, “You guys are doing great work... Kudos and thank you for your contribution to Covid-19 vaccines and general awareness”. Another individual wrote, “Good initiative and great awareness spreading against Covid-19”.

Poonawalla, himself nominated by Seth Berkley, has further nominated Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Abhishek Bachchan, Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Anand Mahindra to participate in the challenge.

The challenge was launched by WHO on August 5. Here is a tweet explaining the initiative in detail from Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s official account.

What are your thoughts on the tweet and this initiative?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Six revenue officials booked for illegal registries of EWS flats
Aug 07, 2020 23:06 IST
MCG starts work on a 2.5km pipeline to prevent waterlogging on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway
Aug 07, 2020 23:05 IST
Meeting between two families to arrange marriage ends in a murder
Aug 07, 2020 23:03 IST
Ludhiana: PSOs look for alternatives as pandemic deprives them of income
Aug 07, 2020 22:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.