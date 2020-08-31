Sections
Home / It's Viral / Adele replies to fan with the sweetest message, ‘bawling my eyes out’, he tweets

Adele replies to fan with the sweetest message, ‘bawling my eyes out’, he tweets

“Adele I hope it was okay I tweeted this I was just so excited I wanted to tell my friends!” he wrote in another tweet.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 15:25 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Twitter user Colyn shared a screenshot of a heartwarming message he received from Adele. (Instagram/@adele)

How would you react if the celebrity you love not only notices your post on social media but even leaves an adorable message for you? Probably the same way this fan did when he got a reply from singer Adele.

Twitter user Colyn shared a screenshot of a heartwarming message he received from Adele in a tweet that’s now gone all kinds of viral. “I’m bawling my eyes out,” he tweeted, an apt reaction considering the sweet words posted by the singer for him. In another tweet, he added, “Adele I hope it was okay I tweeted this I was just so excited I wanted to tell my friends!”

Adele replied to a message Colyn left her on Instagram, requesting her to release new music. The image shows an exchange between Adele and Colyn.

“Your Twitter account has entertained me all the way through Covid,” says the message shared by her. She also used the clapping hands emoji. Take a look at the tweet below to see her entire message:



Since being shared on August 29, the tweet has gone viral collecting over 11,000 likes. Tweeple have shared the most wonderful reactions to the share.

“I cannot imagine how amazing you are feeling from this!” wrote a Twitter user. “So happy for you!” added another.

Here’s how a few others reacted:

 What do you think of this interaction?

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar’s special message to Class 7 student who drew his painting

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Aug 31, 2020 15:35 IST
‘I gratefully accept Supreme Court verdict’, says Prashant Bhushan; adds Re 1 fine paid
Aug 31, 2020 15:33 IST
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
Aug 31, 2020 14:48 IST
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
Aug 31, 2020 12:31 IST

latest news

5 injured as terrorist hurl grenade on army vehicle in J-K’s Baramulla
Aug 31, 2020 15:55 IST
Congress slams govt over Chinese aggression at border
Aug 31, 2020 15:54 IST
Assistant sub-inspector of Chhattisgarh Police killed by Maoist in Bijapur district
Aug 31, 2020 15:59 IST
Great to see Shami speed to the ball: Jonty Rhodes
Aug 31, 2020 16:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.