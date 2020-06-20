Adopted cat Luna can’t get enough of the hooman who rescued her. Watch

Though this newly domesticated pet isn’t a doggo, the way it is licking its hooman to convey affection may make you think otherwise.

Posted to Reddit on June 20, the video is almost 90 seconds long. The post is captioned, “This is Luna. I ‘adopted’ her from the corner store garbage can, she’s been in obsessed with me ever since”.

The recording shows the novel pet parent lying down. A baby cat named Luna is situated near her hooman’s face. It probes its tongue out for some appreciative licks. The pet parent’s happy expression makes it clear that he is enjoying this show of affection. This cuteness carries on until the very end of the film.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the post has amassed almost 31,000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “There’s no bond more special than the gratitude a creature (animal or human) feels for someone who pulled them out of the struggle. Props bro this is awesome”. To which the original poster responded with, “Thank you my dude, spot on”.

“You are no longer MassiveGeniusss, you are Mama,” read one comment on the subreddit referring to the cat parent’s Reddit user name. The new ‘mama’ replied by narrating a beautiful tale of how he’d met Luna for the very first time. He stated, “Hahaha yeah I found her the day she was born. Her cat mama had abandoned her and other little brothers/sisters. She was next to her siblings who had unfortunately passed away. She was yelling at the top of her lungs so I took her in, when she opened her eyes I think that is when I became a mama lol”.

What are your thoughts on this cat-hooman duo?

