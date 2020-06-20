Sections
Home / It's Viral / Adopted cat Luna can’t get enough of the hooman who rescued her. Watch

Adopted cat Luna can’t get enough of the hooman who rescued her. Watch

This cat is grooming her hooman as a gesture of gratitude for rescuing her.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 17:39 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Luna, the cat, and her parent. (Reddit/@MassiveGeniusss)

Though this newly domesticated pet isn’t a doggo, the way it is licking its hooman to convey affection may make you think otherwise.

Posted to Reddit on June 20, the video is almost 90 seconds long. The post is captioned, “This is Luna. I ‘adopted’ her from the corner store garbage can, she’s been in obsessed with me ever since”.

The recording shows the novel pet parent lying down. A baby cat named Luna is situated near her hooman’s face. It probes its tongue out for some appreciative licks. The pet parent’s happy expression makes it clear that he is enjoying this show of affection. This cuteness carries on until the very end of the film.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the post has amassed almost 31,000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments.



This is Luna. I "adopted" her from the corner store garbace can, she’s been in obsessed with me ever since. from r/aww

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “There’s no bond more special than the gratitude a creature (animal or human) feels for someone who pulled them out of the struggle. Props bro this is awesome”. To which the original poster responded with, “Thank you my dude, spot on”.

“You are no longer MassiveGeniusss, you are Mama,” read one comment on the subreddit referring to the cat parent’s Reddit user name. The new ‘mama’ replied by narrating a beautiful tale of how he’d met Luna for the very first time. He stated, “Hahaha yeah I found her the day she was born. Her cat mama had abandoned her and other little brothers/sisters. She was next to her siblings who had unfortunately passed away. She was yelling at the top of her lungs so I took her in, when she opened her eyes I think that is when I became a mama lol”.

What are your thoughts on this cat-hooman duo?

Also Read | This cat is so affectionate that you may think it has been possessed by the spirit of a dog. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Census work: Ambala admn, private schools at loggerheads
Jun 20, 2020 18:05 IST
UK’s Rishi Sunak sees ‘enormous difference’ after social distance review
Jun 20, 2020 18:03 IST
‘Decision on resuming intl flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
Jun 20, 2020 18:03 IST
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi withdrawn
Jun 20, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.