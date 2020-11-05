Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Adorable images of baby animals will make you go aww

Adorable images of baby animals will make you go aww

“A little serotonin boost,” San Diego Zoo aptly wrote while sharing the images.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 01:35 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a baby giraffe. (Instagram/@sandiegozoo)

There is something absolutely adorable about seeing the tiny versions of the different animals. Yes, we’re talking about the baby animals. That is probably why the images and videos involving the little ones often leave people with a huge smile on their face. Just like this post shared by San Diego Zoo on their official Instagram account.

“A little serotonin boost,” they aptly wrote while sharing five images of different baby animals. The first image shows a tiny grey and orange coloured turtle. The second image is that of a baby giraffe. As for the third and the fourth images, they show a tiny hippo and a little big cat, respectively. Wondering what does the fifth image shows? Check it out yourself:

Since being shared some twenty hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 32,000 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing over the cuteness of the post. There were many who also thanked the zoo for sharing such adorable pictures.

“This was needed thank you!” wrote an Instagram user. “We needed this, thank you for this post,” shared another. This notion was expressed by several others too. “Love the photos,” said a third. We love them too.

As for this individual, they wrote, “Each one is a cutie.” True, they are.

What do you think of the pictures?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Nov 04, 2020 23:35 IST
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 23:55 IST
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Nov 04, 2020 22:00 IST
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
Nov 04, 2020 22:44 IST

latest news

Arnab Goswami arrest: Can’t forget 2018; action is justice for us, say Anvay Naik’s family
Nov 05, 2020 01:55 IST
Donald Trump campaign says it sued to halt Michigan vote count
Nov 05, 2020 01:54 IST
Arnab Goswami arrest: Will look into role of cops who carried out probe too, says Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh
Nov 05, 2020 01:52 IST
Arnab Goswami arrest: How is it about press freedom, asks Shiv Sena
Nov 05, 2020 01:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.