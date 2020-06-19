Sections
Home / It's Viral / Adorable pug tries ‘attacking’ vet, ends up doing this instead. Cuteness guaranteed

Adorable pug tries ‘attacking’ vet, ends up doing this instead. Cuteness guaranteed

Chances are the video of the pug and the vet will put a smile on your face.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 12:46 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog with the vet. (Instagram/@andresantosvet)

If you need a little cheer-me-up then you’re at the right place. Even if you don’t, chances are that the video of this adorable pug will leave you with a smile on your face.

Shared on veterinarian André Santos’ Instagram profile, the video is simple yet downright adorable. It shows Santos showering the pug with tons of kisses. The pooch, at one point, even tries to playfully attack the vet but stops midway as sleep mode kicks in and it gets busy yawning.

“He tried to attack... but entered the sleep mode,” with this caption Santos shared the video and it’s a sheer delight to watch.



With over 55,000 views, the video sparked a wave of comments from people. There were many who simply wrote the word “cute” to express themselves. We do agree with them because the four-legged fur ball is absolutely adorable. A few also shared love emojis to show how they feel about the clip.



“This is super cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “I can’t bear it, it’s so cute,” expressed another.

As for this individual, they wrote that their heart just “exploded” seeing this happy video. We can understand why they may feel that way.

“I’m so happy to see I’m not the only one who behaves like this with their dog,” wrote an Instagram user. Do you do that too?

What do you think of the video?

