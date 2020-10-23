Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Adorned with over 3,000 LED lights the Palm Fountain in Dubai becomes world’s largest fountain. Watch

Adorned with over 3,000 LED lights the Palm Fountain in Dubai becomes world’s largest fountain. Watch

Located at The Pointe in Dubai’s waterfront Palm Jumeirah area, the glitzy Palm Fountain was unveiled in a launch that was live-streamed around the world.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 09:26 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Dubai

A view shows a new fountain during a ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah. (REUTERS)

With multicoloured lights and jets of water blasting into the night sky, the United Arab Emirate’s newest attraction set a world record on Thursday as the largest fountain ever.

Located at The Pointe in Dubai’s waterfront Palm Jumeirah area, the glitzy Palm Fountain was unveiled in a launch that was live-streamed around the world.

The fountain spans over 14,000 square feet (1,300 square meters) of sea water, according to Gail Sangster, asset director at Nakheel Malls, the developers behind the fountain. She said it features 128 super shooters reaching up to 105 metres (344 feet) in height.

A view shows a new fountain during a ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah. ( REUTERS )

The Palm Fountain was crowned the Guinness World Record holder for the world’s largest fountain, stealing the title from the Banpo Moonlight Rainbow Fountain in South Korea.



Guinness World Records Arabia also shared a video of this spectacular cretion on their official Instagram profile:

Adorned with over 3,000 LED lights, Dubai’s only multicoloured fountain, designed with colour and brightness controls, will be open to the public all year round.

It will show three-minute dancing water displays set to music, running every 30 minutes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
Oct 23, 2020 10:31 IST
‘Look at India, the air is filthy,’ says US President Donald Trump
Oct 23, 2020 09:58 IST
IAVI, Serum Institute sign deal with Merck to develop coronavirus neutralising antibodies
Oct 23, 2020 09:01 IST
India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 7 lakh, total tally 7.76 million
Oct 23, 2020 10:09 IST

latest news

Banksy artwork sells for almost $10 million at auction
Oct 23, 2020 10:36 IST
Suitable Boy review: An unsuitable adaptation, partially redeemed by Ishaan
Oct 23, 2020 10:41 IST
Bihar: Purnia DM clarifies on ‘no permission’ for Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter
Oct 23, 2020 10:27 IST
Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora holds protest in front of Pak Embassy in US
Oct 23, 2020 10:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.