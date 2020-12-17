Sections
After 5 years, lost Chihuahua returns home in California

Sweet-Pea went missing in the city of Compton in 2015.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 09:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Pomona US

The tiny dog was reunited with her owner on thanks to microchip identification. (Twitter)

A Chihuahua dog named Sweet-Pea who went missing five years ago in Southern California has been found and is back home.

The tiny dog was reunited with her owner on thanks to microchip identification, KNBC-TV reported Tuesday.

Sweet-Pea went missing in the city of Compton in 2015. The Inland Valley Humane Society found her about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in the community of Covina.

Sweet-Pea appeared to have been well-cared for during her long absence, KNBC-TV reported. There were no immediate details disclosed about where the dog stayed while away from her owner.

Having Sweet-Pea back “means the world to me,” owner Ursula Lopez told KNBC-TV.

