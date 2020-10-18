After Baba ka Dhaba, netizens rally together to help bhelpuri waale babaji in Faridabad. Collect Rs 57,000 for him

Earlier this month, the video of a roadside eatery named Baba ka Dhaba in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar went viral on social media. The clip was shared on the Instagram profile of a food blogger named Gaurav Wasan. It documented the struggles of Kanta Prasad and his wife, Badaami Devi, to keep their eatery afloat during the pandemic. The recording touched the hearts of many who joined hands to help the couple. The viral video even prompted the hashtag #BabaKaDhaba to trend on Twitter.

Now, another such story has surfaced online and captured netizens’ attention. This time around, it is that of an 86-year-old bhelpuri waale babaji from Faridabad. Just like with Baba Ka Dhaba, where the power of social media shone through, in this case too netizens seemed to have put their best foot forward to help out this babaji.

The Great Indian Foodie initially shared this video on their Instagram account on October 14. The caption posted alongside the just over three-minute-long recording details what it shows. It reads, “86 years old Babaji selling jhalmuri in Faridabad. I was shopping with my mom in the local market when I came across this Babaji selling jhalmuri. He ages 86 and one of his son expired the other is paralyzed. Whenever you visit Faridabad, please do support him because he truly deserves it. I request you to kindly help him as much as you can”.

Netizens were quick to react, and on October 16 The Great Indian Foodie shared an update video on their Instagram account. The recording conveyed that in just the span of a few days, Rs 57,000 had been raised to help the street food vendor. Check out babaji’s heartwarming reaction:

This post has garnered over 1.5 lakh views and many appreciative comments on the photo and video sharing platform.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Awesome work! Big kudos... Please keep it up”.

Another individual wrote, “We should make this a trend so that more people can benefit at least that’s what social media is for”. “You guys are doing an awesome job!” read one comment under the share.

