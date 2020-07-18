After Captain America and Hulk, Iron Man and Spider-Man laud boy who saved his sister from dog attack. Watch

Bridger, the 6-year-old boy who saved his sister from a dog attack, is now a hero who is winning people over. He even got a very special message from Chris Evans aka Captain America who promised to send him an authentic shield. Now, the brave boy has received praise from Robert Downey, Jr. (RDJ), who played the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alongside, he also received a phone call from Tom Holland aka Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Avengers film franchise.

The little one’s aunt took to Instagram to share both the videos of the conversations. In his video RDJ calls Bridger a “rockstar.” Take a look at the video:

As for Tom Holland aka Spider-Man, he called him “brave” and also said how everyone is proud of the young boy. Holland further said how lucky his sister is to have a big brother like Bridger.

People shared all sorts of comments on both the posts. They couldn’t stop praising the little one, just like the Hollywood stars.

“Seeing that smile on his face at the end is so heartwarming,” wrote an Instagram user. “Bridger, you’re a hero and such a gem! Kids like you give me a lot of faith in the inherent goodness of people. GET BETTER SOON!” wrote another.

“This is the best thing ever. Such an uplifting story to come out of a horrible situation for this little boy and his little sister. I hope he recovers fully and enjoys his experiences of meeting The Avengers,” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?