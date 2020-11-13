Sections
Diwali 2020: Artists create intricate rangolis at art gallery in Gujarat, some depicting personalities like Sonu Sood and Mother Teresa

The artists used a variety of colours to create portraits of famous personalities like Nobel Peace Prize Awardee Mother Teresa, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, actors Prabhas, Sonu Sood, Ramya Krishnan among others.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 22:57 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Rajkot Gujarat

Ahead of Diwali festival, several artists made 70 rangolis at an art gallery in Rajkot. (Twitter/@ANI)

Ahead of Diwali festival, several artists made 70 rangolis at an art gallery in Rajkot.

The artists used a variety of colours to create portraits of famous personalities like Nobel Peace Prize Awardee Mother Teresa, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, actors Prabhas, Sonu Sood, Ramya Krishnan among others. ( Twitter/@ANI )

A rangoli maker said, “Every year, we make a number of rangolis of different personalities. This year, I decided to make a rangoli for our Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. A lot of people have come here and have appreciated my work.”

Haresh Badlia, organizer of the event, at Ajanta Arts Gallery said, “Around 35 students have made 70 rangolis. The rangolis of several personalities have been created. We have provided a platform for these students to showcase their talent and artistic skills. Everyone has worked very enthusiastically here.”

A rangoli maker said, “Every year, we make a number of rangolis of different personalities.” ( Twitter/@ANI )

He further added, “Due to COVID-19 pandemic, we have strictly adhered to their guidelines.”

